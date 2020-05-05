VEAP will administer assistance funds
On April 20, the Richfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority showed its unanimous support for city renters at risk of housing instability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The HRA authorized $30,000 in emergency rental assistance for Richfield renters to be administered by Volunteers Enlisted in Assisting People, known as VEAP.
“This emergency rental assistance will strengthen our community during this critical time,” Mary Supple, chairperson of the HRA, said. “It is an investment in our future and money well spent because it gets passed along. It impacts our renters, but also our landlords and property owners, their staff, and our local businesses.”
“Our renters, who traditionally have lower incomes, are closer to experiencing housing instability and food insecurity,” Housing Manager Julie Urban said. “A crisis like COVID-19, which has serious financial and health implications, hits our economically-vulnerable residents especially hard.”
As one of the largest and most versatile service organizations active in the Richfield area, VEAP’s primary focus is on providing food and housing support along with individualized case management services. The organization provides services to the communities of Richfield, Bloomington, South Minneapolis and Edina and works with Hennepin County to leverage additional resources offered at the county level.
Each year, the organization receives approximately $20,000 in social service funding from the city of Richfield to provide food and rental assistance to residents. In 2019, VEAP assisted more than 7,200 Richfield residents, including children, with either food or housing assistance. The organization has seen a drastic increase in demand for all services in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The HRA allocation will be made prior to the end of April in order to assist with May rental payments.
When applying for rental assistance, VEAP’s social services team screens households through a variety of assessments, including verifying income and speaking with landlords. Payments are made directly to landlords, with other support services also available to recipients.
In late March, Gov. Tim Walz issued a moratorium on evictions, which will continue as long as does the peacetime emergency due to COVID-19. The moratorium does not relieve renters of the need to pay rent, and VEAP staff anticipates an increase in demand for assistance once the moratorium is lifted and households are in jeopardy of facing evictions once again.
At that time, the HRA may be asked to offer additional assistance to Richfield renters.
Funding for the emergency rental assistance will come from the HRA’s Capital Improvements Fund.
“The HRA has some funds available for a ‘rainy day’ situation,” Urban said. “Those funds give the HRA the flexibility to respond to the needs of Richfield’s most vulnerable residents immediately, and perhaps in the future, as well.”
Supple added, “Right now this is a huge need in our community. Our residents need a stable place to live, and the more stable we can keep everyone, the better off we all are. It’s a win-win all around.”
In need of assistance?
If a Richfield renter needs assistance with their housing, they should contact the VEAP social service team at 952-888-9616, ext. 147, or visit veap.org. The organization is assisting people by appointment only at this time.
If a Richfield homeowner needs assistance with their housing, they should first contact their lender to determine whether or not they qualify for any specific COVID-19 relief programs. Homeowners can visit the Minnesota Homeownership Center website for more guided information at hocmn.org.
– Courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department
