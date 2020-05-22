Full or partial day opportunities available
With a primary election and general election scheduled for 2020, the city of Richfield is seeking residents to sign up to be an election judge.
Per state law you must be, election judges must be a U.S. citizen, eligible to vote in Minnesota, at least 18 years old (unless you are applying to be a student trainee election judge. If so, contact the city clerk’s office for more information), and able to read, write and speak English.
The general election will require the greatest number of judges. Therefore, even if you indicate availability for both elections, it may not be possible to be scheduled for both elections.
The polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election judges may be scheduled to work a full or partial day. Hours are available from 5:45 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m.
If chosen to serve, a judge will receive an email regarding an appointment to serve as an election judge and information concerning election judge training sessions approximately 30 days prior to that particular election.
The election judge pay rate is as follows:
• Head judge - $13/hour
• Assistant head judge - $12/hour
• Election judge - $10/hour
• Student election judge - $10/hour
• Training - $25 per session (approximately two hours). Every election judge is required to complete at least two hours of training every two years.
Fill out the application at trimurl.co/2bKFcI and either email, mail, fax or deliver the application to the city clerk’s office. For more information, Call City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose at 612-861-9738.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.