RICHFIELD IN THE PARK

Richfield is once again hosting “Entertainment in the Park” this summer with performances Tuesday mornings for the kids and evening performances for families.

The Tuesday performances include the 11 a.m. show, followed by the evening show at 6:30 p.m.

All performances are held at the Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St.

Upcoming Tuesday shows:

June 28 - 11 a.m., Kid Power with Rachael & Live Animals; 6:30 p.m., Sawyer’s Dream

July 12 - 11 a.m., the Alpha Bits; 6:30 p.m. Twin Cities Trumpet Ensemble

July 19 - 11 a.m., Bob the Beachcomber; 6:30 p.m., Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra

Aug. 2 - 11 a.m., The Jolly Pops; 6:30 p.m., Joey Stephens

Attendees should bring a lawn chair, blanket, sunscreen and bug spray. If the weather is questionable, call the weather line for updates at 612-861-9189, option 3.

Info: Visit richfieldmn.gov/EntertainmentinthePark

Load comments