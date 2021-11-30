Richfield’s annual “Holiday Lights Parade” will return for a second go-around Thursday, Dec. 16.
Last year, the city’s Recreation Services Department organized the parade, somewhat unsure of the attendance.
To the department staff’s surprise, thousands of residents waited along Richfield’s streets in anticipation.
The idea of the first parade came on the heels of the successful birthday patrols organized by the Police, Fire and Public Works departments during the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“After seeing the success of the birthday parades, and in light of the ongoing pandemic, we started brainstorming ways that we could bring joy to the community during the holiday season,” Amy Markle, Recreation Services Director, said.
Traveling at parade-route speeds, the 12-vehicle caravan consisted of festively lit emergency vehicles, heavy construction equipment, traditional parade floats and even a school bus. In 2020, the parade traveled more than six miles to reach all corners of Richfield.
For this holiday season, the Holiday Lights Parade will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending at approximately 7:15 p.m. The route will be much more condensed this year, with the parade stating at the Public Works Building on 66th Street and traveling west until turning south onto Bloomington Avenue. The parade will then turn west onto 70th Street until it reaches Lyndale Avenue. The parade will continue north on Lyndale Avenue until it finishes its route at 67th Street.
“For this year, we condensed the parade route a little bit, while still utilizing parks and schools, so residents can have places to park and watch the parade,” said Mike Dobesh, fire chief and parade committee member.
Event organizers plan on adding a few extra vehicles from a couple community partners. Also, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be back for another ride around the city on their festive float.
“When you plan a new city-wide event, like the Holiday Lights Parade, you never know how well it will be embraced by the community,” said parade committee member and Public Works Operations Superintendent Chris Link.
“We are so happy that the community has embraced this new event and we intend to make the second parade even better than the first, with even more residents in attendance.”
