The Richfield Historical Society will host a second story hour this month at 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 25.
If you have children between the ages of 2 and 6, consider bringing them to the Richfield Historical Society for a morning of fun, stories, and activities.
Parents can participate with their little ones or visit the various displays and exhibits at the museum.
The theme for this month’s stories is “Winter Fun.”
Consider making the History Center part of your morning’s activities.
The story hour dates in February will be the 22nd and 29th. We will be sharing stories and having fun at the same time, 11 a.m.-noon, on the two dates in February.
Richfield Historical Society is located at 6901 Lyndale Ave. S., Richfield.
