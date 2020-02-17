The Richfield Historical Society, 6901 Lyndale Ave. S., Richfield, will host public hours on March 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25 and 28.
The history center will be open noon to 4 p.m. on these public days.
There will be children’s story hours from 11 a.m. to noon on March 21 and 28. Children ages 2 to 6 are welcome to bring their adults along for the stories and activities. Parents can either stay with the children, or are free to check out the various displays in the museum gallery.
The first Original Old Time Radio Show will be produced on March 28 and 29.
The public is welcome to come and watch the production being recorded for broadcast. The first show will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Friday evening will be a rehearsal, with Saturday’s show being “for real.”
Check the Richfield Historical Society Facebook page for more information about the production.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.