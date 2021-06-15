The Richfield Historical Society will sponsor a day of 1860 “base ball” at about 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, on the ball field next to the History Center at 6901 Lyndale Ave., S.
The teams involved will be The Quicksteps, representing Richfield, The Greys of Arlington and The Silver Stars, “playing Base Ball the way it was meant to be played,” as they put it.
Before the matches, there will be a short tutorial of rules and spectator expectations.
Spectators are welcome to bring a blanket and snacks and to sit on the side of the field, as people did in 1860, and have a picnic. Appropriate cheers will be suggested so that spectators can feel they are part of the action.
There will be 19th century music between innings. There will be “base ball” recitations and discussions. A couple Quicksteps jerseys, hats, a bat and ball will be available so kids can have pictures taken in period “base ball” garb. At the conclusion of play, spectators will be invited onto the field to try their hand at batting, throwing and catching.
The Bartholomew House will be open for tours, and guests are urged to come inside and see the baseball display and view the only comedy routine enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s On First?”
Info: Email richfieldhistory@gmail.com, visit richfieldhistory.org, or call 612-209-1998.
