The Bartholomew Home at the History Center in Richfield.

The Richfield Historical Society will host a children’s story hour 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 29, at 6901 Lyndale Ave. S.

Stories dealing with President’s Day and Black History will be told. There will also be activities and games if there are enough young people ages 2 to 6 in attendance.

Info: richfieldhistory.org

