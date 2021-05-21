Looking to commemorate those fallen in the line of duty during the Memorial Day weekend?
Looking for a way to learn about the origins of Memorial Day?
Are you a member of a family who had a loved one die in the line of duty?
Not sure you will make it to any events on Memorial Day itself?
The Richfield Historical Society, 6901 Lyndale Ave. S., is hosting a unique, historically accurate, educational event noon-4 p.m., Saturday, May 29, at the History Center.
With roots in both the Civil War and World War I, there is much regarding Memorial Day that has been forgotten. Learn about the origins of Decoration Day, and how this became the start of Memorial Day. Professional historical interpreters in costume will share their knowledge of life during the Civil War and after. Learn about outdoor cooking over an open fire, life on the home front, life in the army in the 1860s.
There will be six stations, many with hands-on activities for children.
Hear the music of the Civil War era. Read letters from soldiers to their families, learn about some of the individuals who lived in Richfield before going off to war. See and learn about the medicine of the period. Help a costumed interpreter wind bandages to be sent to medical units to help save soldiers. Watch spinning being done. Help create a “community quilt” and see an actual community quilt in the Historical Society gallery.
Info: Visit richfieldhistory.org, or call 612-798-6140
