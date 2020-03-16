In light of current health concerns, the Richfield Historical Society will postpone the production of the Old Time Radio show and several other activities that had been previously planned.
No date has been set for the performances of the Old Time Radio Show, “A Hoolie in the Kitchen,” an Irish comedy that would go along with St. Patrick’s Day.
Visit the Richfield Historical Society Facebook page and website for information regarding rescheduling of this and other events.
Some activities, such as the Children’s Hour to be held March 21 and 28 from 11 a.m. to noon are canceled for March.
The historical society will continue to update the website and Facebook page, take messages and have a presence in the community, but for now our primary concern is for the health and safety of friends and community members.
