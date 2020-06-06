Each student filmed in cap and gown
In light of the Minnesota Department of Education’s graduation/commencement celebration guidance, in-person ceremonies have been prohibited for all high schools.
School leaders, students, staff and parents, of course, are all disappointed that this milestone cannot be realized in-person, plans are now in place to create a virtual graduation that is still meaningful and memorable.
While this is not the type of commencement anybody anticipated, there is an understanding that it is in the best interest of all students and families during the pandemic.
School staff members are working with students and staff to record speeches, performances and other footage for a final video. There will also be included video footage of each senior on stage in their cap and gown. This was part of the senior wrap-up process on June 1 and 2.
The final video will be live-streamed in late June. Details on the release will be sent as soon as the exact date and time can be confirmed. The intention of a live-streamed broadcast is so that the community can enjoy the celebration all at the same time from home with online viewing parties and other ways to share in the moment.
For more information about the virtual graduation and the steps each student and family will undergo to make this unique ceremony possible, visit https://trimurl.co/ijNmDt.
(SUN FILE PHOTO BY RAYMOND T. RIVARD)
The commencement for the Richfield High School class of 2020 will look much different than those held in the past.
