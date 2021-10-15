In an email sent to Richfield High School students, staff and families, administrators pledged to provide social-emotional support after a student said on Oct. 14 the that they wanted to “shoot up the school.”
According to the Oct. 15 email, district staff learned late the previous night that the student, in addition to making the comment, “talked about having a gun in their bag,” says the email, signed by the school’s principal, Stacy Theien-Collins, and assistant principals Carrie Vala and Steven Flucas.
After a brief investigation, staff identified the student who made the comments, and contacted Richfield Police, according to the administrators, who expressed gratitude to the students who shared information about the threat with staff.
The email did not say whether the student, in fact, had a gun. A district spokesperson referred a question about the credibility of the threat to Richfield Police, who did not immediately respond when the Sun Current inquired about the incident.
“We take all threats seriously, even those considered a joke,” school administrators stated in their email.
They offered assurances that the student who made the threats was not in school Oct. 15.
The email added, “We intend to maintain a safe environment at Richfield High School, and the district may pursue disciplinary and/or legal action against any student or person involved in these types of incidents.”
Staff were planning to “reach out to any students who may need additional support and provide social-emotional lessons to all students during the school day,” the email said.
