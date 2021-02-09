The Richfield High School 2021 Fire & Ice Court participated in the coronation Feb. 4. The coronation was held at the end of a virtual week of events that included online versions of the traditional Pajama Day, Jersey Day, Beanie Day, Class Colors Day and Spirit Day. Students were asked to submit pictures and videos of their participation online this year. Members of the court are (front row, from the left) Adam Nordquist, Riley Herling, Natalya Hoppe, Ryan Odefey, Connor Hintz, Brandon Portillo, Helen Nguyen, Kaycee Cunningham, and Joe Carr. The coronation is available to watch online at trimurl.co/oMNH25.
