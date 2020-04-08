Dear Richfield and Bloomington community, I am a primary care physician in Richfield, where I also reside.
The days now are spent in education about COVID-19, fact-finding, answering questions and dispelling myths, and planning, planning, planning.
So much so, that I had a sense of calm. Everyone I talk to is aware of the virus, of its capacity for harm, of the lack of cure, and the prevention measures we must take.
And then I went to a grocery store on the border of our two cities today. Yes, the store was limiting the number of shoppers to enter, which is necessary. However, the line of people waiting to get in was in no way monitored, and no distancing was suggested or enforced. The first thing that bubbled out of me was anger, frustration. How could people not be taking this seriously? Maybe you don’t care about your health, but I care about mine, and I care about all the people whom I could infect if I carry the virus.
Then, my better judgment won – I understand that in spite of the constant deluge of COVID-19 information that I absorb daily, there are people out there who are unaware of the crisis unfolding before us, who may have less ability to digest the sometimes complicated information, and there are groups of people who may not trust the information they receive in the first place.
When I advised the employees outside and the manager inside of the importance of enforcing social distancing within and without, I received a clear message: “We cannot enforce that ... people can decide for themselves.”
My response is an emphatic no, in this time of pandemic, people do not get to make choices that will likely impact the health of others.
Number one, I encourage our community to educate (kindly!) those around you about the importance of social distancing for the health of all of us. Secondly, the essential businesses that will remain open during the shelter-in-place have every right and responsibility to enforce public health guidelines, and we should empower these workers to follow best practices for their own safety and the greater good of the community.
Please check out this website for more information on COVID-19 virus and prevention, allinahealth.org/coronavirus. There is a free online screening tool to help determine if you may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Liz Koffel is an internal medicine physician and works in primary care at the Allina Richfield Clinic.
