George Schuh, a long-time Richfield resident, celebrated his 100th birthday in December.
Family, friends and acquaintances did the COVID-correct thing to help George celebrate when they recently conducted a parade for George. There were about 30 people in 15 vehicles participating in the parade.
George has lived in Richfield for 70 years. It was 1951 when he built the home in which he still lives.
Born to Leo and Birdie Schuh in St. Paul, he spent some time as a young boy in Duluth before the family moved to a home on Hurley Street in St. Paul.
After World War II, George met and married his late wife, Helen.
Living in an apartment near 25th Street and Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis, George and Helen decided to look for a home to buy. On one particular evening, George said to Helen, “You should see where they are building houses way out in the boondocks.”
According to a family history, they were prepared to buy a home in St. Louis Park, but figured out a way to buy in Richfield. “The neighbors were good people,” the written history states. “The original neighbors’ names were Johnstones, Bissonettes, Overlids, Tuttles, Harriets and Saunders. The schools were good; everything was easy. Richfield had it all.”
Helen never wanted to leave.
George was vice president of the Holy Name Society at St. Peter’s Church in Richfield. One of the activities members of the society enjoyed included “dealing with the Minnesota Vikings and getting films of the games, then watching the films of previous games and occasionally a player would come and talk to the guys.”
Helen was involved with the ladies at the church. She was also a troop leader for the Girl Scouts. George worked with the Boy Scouts.
