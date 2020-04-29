rich foundation

The Richfield Foundation will distribute between $20,000 and $25,000 to area businesses and non-profit organizations affected by COVID-19. (Submitted logo)

The Richfield Foundation has been awarded funds from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund (https://trimurl.co/m6MRue) to support local businesses and non-profit organizations affected by COVID-19.

The foundation expects to distribute between $20,000 and $25,000. The deadline to apply for funds is May 15, and this opportunity is open to for-profit businesses. For more guidance, visit https://trimurl.co/YSpDxi

Grants will be awarded to:

• Organizations that are helping those most affected by the pandemic, particularly those who are not eligible for other forms of aid

• Richfield-based nonprofits and small businesses, particularly those led by immigrants and people of color

The foundation will not provide grants directly to individual households.

The foundation leaders are also encouraging donations to the foundation to support the grants. Money donated to the foundation in the coming weeks will go directly to this project. Additional donations allow the foundation to support additional businesses and organizations.

Download the application from richfieldfoundationmn.org/mdrf and email it to info@richfieldfoundationmn.org.

For more information, call Susan Rosenberg, grants committee chairperson, at 612-203-9138, email information to info@richfieldfoundationmn.org; or visit the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund at trimurl.co/m6MRue.

