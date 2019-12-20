More than double awarded in 2011
The Richfield Foundation Tuesday, Dec. 10, presented awards to 16 area organizations during the Richfield City Council meeting.
“The foundation always looks forward to celebrating the great work being done in our community,” said Scott Hvizdos, chairperson of the Richfield Foundation. “We are proud of what we are able to do for the city and the community with these grants.”
In the more than 30 years the Richfield Foundation has been active, more than $280,000 has been awarded to area organizations. In 2019, $23,000 was distributed, nearly double the amount donated in 2011.
Much of the money distributed by the foundation is raised at the foundation’s annual wine tasting event held each October, which is sponsored by numerous Richfield businesses.
Richfield Councilmember Simon Trautmann noted that the foundation plays a special role in Richfield.
“There are a lot of small and startup organizations in our community, and without the foundation and its contributions, they would not be able to do all this good work,” Trautmann said. “The foundation’s grants are what makes it all happen.”
The following organizations were awarded grants:
Matching grants
• Blessed Trinity Science Fair - $300
• Centennial Elementary School PTSO - $500
• Hope Church/Richfield Young Life - $500
• Richfield High School Senior Class Party
Nutrition and connections
• Loaves and Fishes - $1,750
• Meals on Wheels - $1,000
• VEAP - $2,000
Essential supports
• People with Capes - $2,000
• Senior Community Services - $1,250
A successful future for all youth
• Assistance League - $2,000;
• Bilingual Learning Center - $2,000
• Crossroads Panorama - $2,000
• Oasis for Youth - $1,500
Bringing people together
• Human Rights Commission - $2,000
• Red, White and Blue Days - $2,000
• Tapestry - $2,000
As residents prepare for the new year, Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez urged them to consider getting involved.
“If you want to make a difference in your community that is concrete and tangible, it is with the Richfield Foundation,” said Gonzalez. “Join the foundation, be a board member with any one of these great organizations, or even just volunteer. Make a resolution to do something for Richfield.”
Hvizdos reminded residents to consider donating to these local organizations or the Richfield Foundation this holiday season.
For more information, visit richfieldfoundationmn.org.
– Contributed by the city of Richfield
