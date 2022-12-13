The Richfield Recreation Services Department is coordinating its third-annual community food drive to benefit the Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People food pantry.
Several donations sites have been set up across the city and will accept donations through Dec. 15.
Donations may be dropped off at:
• Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
• Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive
• Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
• Richfield Liquor, 6600 Cedar Ave.
• Richfield Liquor, 6444 Lyndale Ave.
• Richfield Liquor, 6444 Penn Ave.
• Richfield Liquor, 7700 Lyndale Ave.
• Sota Boys Smoke Shop, 7610 Lyndale Ave.
• Private residence, 6632 Morgan Ave.
• Private residence, 7221 10th Ave.
While the food drive is looking to collect all types of non-perishable food items, the VEAP food pantry is specifically focused on collecting the following items this December: Whole grain rice (1-2-pound bags), whole grain pasta, hearty soups, whole grain cereal, canned proteins (meat and beans), canned fruit and vegetables, toilet paper, paper towels, diapers (size 5-7) and baby wipes, cooking oil, coffee, baking essentials (flour, sugar, spices, baking soda/powder), laundry detergent, dish soap, personal care items (shampoo, toothpaste, hand soap, shaving cream, toiletries), gluten-free products, birthday candles, cake frosting, birthday-themed napkins and plates, cake mix, small birthday party favors like chalk, bubbles or bags of balloons, dog and cat supplies (particularly wet food, treats, litter), paper bags and reusable cloth totes
The 2021 food drive saw the Richfield donate more than 2,700 pounds of food and household products for VEAP’s clients. This year’s goal is 5,000 pounds.
Located at 9600 Aldrich Ave. in Bloomington, VEAP serves residents of Richfield, Bloomington, Edina and South Minneapolis who are in need of assistance. The organization offers a food pantry, transportation help and social services to assist people with housing needs, financial assistance or case management.
Contact VEAP at 952-888-9616 for more information about their services.
