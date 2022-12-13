The Richfield Recreation Services Department is coordinating its third-annual community food drive to benefit the Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People food pantry.

Several donations sites have been set up across the city and will accept donations through Dec. 15.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments