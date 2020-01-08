Utilize suits specially designed for cold water incidents
The Richfield Fire Department was out at Taft Park Dec. 5, preparing for the upcoming winter season.
The crew from Fire Station #1 conducted thin ice rescue training off the Taft Lake fishing pier. Utilizing their Mustang suits, designed for cold water rescue, the crew took turns acting as victim and rescuer.
“It’s fun,” Fire Captain Mark Armstrong said. “The water is warmer than the air, and the suit is designed to keep us really warm.”
The Mustang suits are designed to keep rescuers buoyant and dry by providing a skin-tight seal against the water. Rescuers reach the victims by crawling or pulling themselves across the ice with small ice picks, which are attached to the Mustang suits.
The team practiced assisting the victim in-water, and pulling both the victim and rescuer to shore with throw ropes. The team has other equipment it can deploy, depending on the situation, with tools like carrying baskets, backboards, extended ropes and even an inflatable boat at hand to help.
The firefighters complete water rescue training throughout the year, twice in icy conditions and twice with open-water rescues. While rescue calls for people having gone through the ice are rare, the fire department occasionally responds to calls for animals stuck in the icy water.
“If we don’t go get the animals, someone else might try,” said firefighter Alex Crofford.
– Courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department
