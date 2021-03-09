Richfield firefighters learned how to prevent the three problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service – cardiac issues, emotional trauma and cancer – as they took part in MnFIRE Aware training recently.
A growing number of Minnesota firefighters are losing their lives due to occupational health issues. In addition to cancer and cardiac-related deaths, four to six active Minnesota firefighters die from suicide each year.
That’s why the Richfield Fire Department recently joined a growing list of Minnesota departments becoming “MnFIRE Aware” of their occupational health risks.
A training, taught by firefighters and other health experts, gave Richfield firefighters tips on how to protect themselves from the three problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service so they can continue to protect others.
MnFIRE, which stands for Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, is the statewide advocacy organization that equips firefighters and the people who care about them with resources to address the growing health crisis in the Minnesota fire service.
MnFIRE recently received a $400,000 grant from the Fire Service Advisory Committee to train all Minnesota firefighters to become “MnFIRE Aware” of their occupational health risks by June 30.
More than 8,000 firefighters statewide have already received the training.
The nonprofit is also spearheading a legislative initiative called the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program to improve access to care for firefighters in need of treatment for cancer, cardiac problems and emotional trauma issues. The initiative is planned to be introduced during Minnesota’s 2021 legislative session.
Learn more at MNFireInitiative.com.
In addition to conducting MnFIRE Aware Trainings in person and online at no cost to departments, MnFIRE offers a confidential, toll-free helpline, 888-784-6634, for firefighters in crisis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.