The Richfield Community Services Commission is spearheading its second annual Community Food Drive, benefiting local service organization Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People. The food drive will run until Dec. 15.
The holiday season can be filled with abundance for many. But for others, it can be a time of need and scarce resources.
“For those who are food insecure, it can be hard to enjoy the holiday season if they are struggling to feed themselves and their family,” Jenna Hanson, member of the Community Services Commission, said. “The food donated will help families in our community celebrate the holidays, and hopefully give them the ability to enjoy time with their friends and families and not worrying about where their next meal will come from.”
In 2020, the Richfield community collected more than 4,000 pounds of food and household products for VEAP’s clients. This year’s goal is to top 5,000 pounds.
“We chose to partner with VEAP because their services directly benefit our community in Richfield,” Hanson said. “We know that the food donated will go to our friends and neighbors in this community at a time when they need it most.
Located at 9600 Aldrich Ave., in Bloomington, VEAP serves residents of Richfield, Bloomington, Edina and South Minneapolis. The organization offers a food pantry, transportation help and social services to assist people with housing needs, financial assistance or case management. Contact VEAP at 952-888-9616 for more information about their services.
What’s needed
While the food drive is looking to collect all types of non-perishable food items, the VEAP food pantry is specifically focused on collecting the following items this December:
• Diapers (size 3-6) and baby wipes
• Baking essentials (flour, sugar, cooking oil, spices, baking soda/powder, etc.)
• Birthday items for our young visitors (cake mixes, frosting, candles, etc. but no gifts please)
• Laundry detergent and dish soap
• Personal care and household items (shampoo, toothpaste, soap, shaving cream, toiletries, etc.)
• Paper products (toilet paper, paper towels and napkins)
• Hearty soups (high protein, low sodium)
• Gluten-free products (whole grains like brown rice, wild rice, quinoa, cornmeal; nut flours and butters; rice crackers, GF snacks, etc. Check for gluten-free product label.)
• Whole grain cereal (like Shredded Wheat, Kashi, bran cereals, Chex, etc.)
• Paper bags (extra paper grocery bags, accepted but no plastic bags)
To participate, residents should purchase any non-perishable foods, or items listed above, and drop them off at one of the donation drop-off sites throughout the city. Donation sites will have plastic bins, labeled for VEAP donations, prominently located.
Drop-off locations
• Richfield Community Center: 7000 Nicollet Ave
• Richfield Municipal Center: 6700 Portland Ave
• Wood Lake Nature Center: 6710 Lake Shore Drive
• Cedar Liquor Store: 6600 Cedar Ave
• Lyndale Liquor Store: 6444 Lyndale Ave
• Penn Liquor Store: 6444 Penn Ave
• Wine and Spirits Liquor Store: 7700 Lyndale Ave
• VFW Post 5555: 6715 Lake Shore Drive
• Private Residence: 6738 1st Ave
• Private Residence: 6526 Stevens Ave
• Private Residence: 7005 Garfield Ave
• Private Residence: 2609 W 66th St
• Private Residence: 7533 Blaisdell Ave
• Private Residence: 6701 Thomas Ave
• Sota Boys Smoke Shop: 7610 Lyndale Ave, #100
More information about the VEAP Community Food Drive may be found at tinyurl.com/2s4fc8wn
