Richfield emergency responders will host a Coffee with a Cop event 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Caribou Coffee Lunds & Byerlys, 6228 Penn Ave. S., Richfield.

Those attending will have the opportunity to tour a police car and fire truck, as well as ask any burning public safety questions they may have.

Free coffee will be provided.

Info: Call 612-861-9700

