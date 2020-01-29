Richfield emergency responders will host a Coffee with a Cop event 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Caribou Coffee Lunds & Byerlys, 6228 Penn Ave. S., Richfield.
Those attending will have the opportunity to tour a police car and fire truck, as well as ask any burning public safety questions they may have.
Free coffee will be provided.
Info: Call 612-861-9700
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.