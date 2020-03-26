In a fluid situation, changes may be made at any time
As of this week, the city of Richfield has undertaken measures to encourage and support social distancing.
It is important to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is a fluid situation, with health recommendations and guidance changing on a regular basis, so we will evaluate the city’s postponements, cancellations and closing on a weekly basis.
The following city facilities and services impacted at this time:
• Richfield Municipal Center (closed to the public, by appointment only, drop-box services available)
• Municipal Liquor Stores, (Limited hours all stores operating 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
• Motor Vehicle Services (in-person service suspended, drop-box service available)
• Passport Services at Richfield Municipal Center (suspended)
• Wood Lake Nature Center (programming suspended, building closed until further notice)
• Richfield Community Center (closed to the public)
• Richfield Ice Arena (closed to the public)
• Richfield Public Works Facility (closed to the public)
• Richfield Water Plant (closed to the public)
The following city events have been canceled:
• Easter Egg Scramble, April 4, is canceled
• All Wood Lake Nature Center programming and events are canceled
• Winter Farmers Market (March 20 event is canceled)
• Minnesota Magicians (no games until further notice)
• Senior Dining (meals will be available only for pickup)
• Red Carpet Follies Saint Paul FSC Spring Ice Show (March 20-21 event is canceled)
For up-to-date announcements of any other closures or cancellations, visit richfieldmn.gov/residents/covid-19.
– Courtesy of Richfield Communications Department
