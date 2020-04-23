Deadline to participate is May 4.
Richfield residents may host a garage sale for $20 on any or all of the days of the 2020 city-wide garage sale, Thursday to Saturday, May 14-16.
Richfield Recreation will list the sale, along with open days/times, featured items for sale and a pin on the garage sale map. An interactive map will be posted on richfieldmn.gov/garagesale, as well as a printable/downloadable/viewable list and map in a PDF format.
The list and map will also be printed and made available for free at most city sites, beginning the previous weekend (all four liquor stores, Wood Lake Nature Center, the Community Center and the Municipal Center).
The city-wide garage sale will be featured in a display ad in the Richfield/Bloomington/Edina editions of the Sun Current, as well as in the garage sale section of the StarTribune, TV Times, CraigsList, on the city website richfieldmn.gov, on cable channel 16 and any available TV and radio event listings.
The registration fee also includes a numbered yard sign, identifying you as a participant of the sale. The signs are available for pickup only 1-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, at the Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Monday, May 4.
A printable form may be used to register by mail or in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, at the Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: Call Richfield Recreation at 612-861-9385; or register online at https://trimurl.co/kG9u7t.
(Submitted photo)
Richfield will host a city-wide garage sale May 14-16.
