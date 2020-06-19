The Richfield city-wide food drive in May was a huge success, according to organizers.
In total, 13,166 pounds of food was collected, equal to more than 6.5 tons of food. An additional $1,050 was donated to the Richfield Rotary Foundation in support of the drive, providing the purchasing power for an additional 5,000 pounds of food, or about 3,000 meals.
To get the job done, there were nearly 50 drive volunteers, including 20 Richfield Rotary members, family and friends and 20 students from Richfield High School who all participated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.