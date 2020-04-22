Want to know what restaurants are open? How to contact the SBA? Check it out
COVID-19 has transformed the world into something not seen in this lifetime, forcing the loss of jobs, and forcing most everyone to live within a new normal.
There are so many questions about so many topics.
With that in mind, Richfield city staff have been spending the past few weeks compiling resources that residents and businesses can utilize to answer some of those questions and to help residents and business owners understand how they fit into the new normal.
According to Community Development Director John Stark, the business resources compiled have been an ongoing effort, even before COVID-19.
“We have had, and will continue to have, a general ‘Small Business Assistance’ page on the website,” he said.
“The specific page on COVID-19 Business Resources was added in March. I have had three telemeetings with Hennepin County Works, the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) ... and will continue getting information from them on a regular basis. Thus far, we have been updating the website on a weekly basis, but that will vary based on whether we have any new information to share,” he added,
For business owners, the city site includes a number of links to resources that could be of help in these COVID-19 times.
Among the resources listed for businesses are links to:
• The Small Business Administration
• The Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
• The Minnesota Unemployment Insurance
• The Minnesota Department of Health
• The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry
• The Society for Human Resource Management
Richfield resident resources
An extensive collection of resident resources are available on the city’s website, compiled by staff.
“We looked at local and metro-wide resources, and checked with some of our peer communities to compile the list,” Communication Specialist Kate Aitchison said. “We may continue to host it on the website, although we would move it to a more general webpage,” she added.
Resident resources now listed include everything from “general assistance” to a list of restaurants that are open and serving take-out delivery during the outbreak.
Among the resources available are:
• County contacts for financial assistance, grocery and household supplies, medical care, medications and clothing
• Housing support for renters, including rights and eviction rules and legal help
• Housing support for homeowners, including information on the response of the banking industry and the availability of financial counseling services
• Food support, including a comprehensive list of area organizations offering housing assistance, access to food shelves and other services
• A list of grocery stores offering delivery
• Utility service support, with links to state services, water bill assistance, and to energy companies
• Senior resources, with links to Meals on Wheels, community services, and transportation
• Legal help
• Health care and insurance
• Mental health and emotional health resources
• Unemployment insurance
• A map of area restaurants that are open and serving take-out, as well as offering delivery
• Links to communications companies
“We will update this as we hear of new resources that seem applicable to Richfield residents,” Aitchison said. “We are updating the general Richfield COVID-19 page multiple times per week at www.richfieldmn.gov/covid19.”
For more information, email ContactRichfield@richfieldmn.gov or contact the city via social media if other local organizations should be included.
