A Richfield church will host a hymn festival this weekend recognizing a music minister’s 50 years of service.

House of Prayer Lutheran Church will celebrate Jon Kietzer’s decades of music ministry. The festival begins 7 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the church, 7625 Chicago Ave.

