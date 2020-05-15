Filing deadline set at June 2
Filing opens 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, not only for elections in the U.S. Senate and House, Minnesota Legislature, Hennepin County, and Three Rivers Park District, but also for the city of Richfield’s city council races.
In the city of Richfield, the following seats will be up for election in 2020:
• Councilmember Ward 1, incumbent is Simon Trautmann; four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2021;
• Councilmember Ward 2, incumbent is Edwina Garcia; four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2021; and
• Councilmember Ward 3, incumbent is Ben Whalen; four-year term starting Jan. 1, 2021.
The filing period will close Tuesday, June 2, at 5 p.m., but note that all city, county and state offices will be closed Monday, May 25.
A candidate for these municipal offices must reside – while seeking election and while serving in office – within that specific ward district in the city of Richfield.
A primary, if needed, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, while the General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.
All candidates for elective office shall be nominated by petition. Nominating petitions are available from the city clerk.
Nominating petitions must contain the signatures of 10 individuals who are registered voters in Richfield. A $25 filing fee is due at the time of filing the nominating petition.
Nominating petitions must be submitted during the filing period to the city clerk at Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Ways on how to collect signatures will be updated and instructions provided at the time of filing.
Candidate filing packets are available now. The packets are available by pick-up or they may be mailed.
City officials ask that candidates file by mail or drop-off paperwork. In-person filing is available by appointment.
In addition to the local Richfield races on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election and a Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary, are the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Tina Smith, all Congressional District seats and all Minnesota House and Senate seats.
The Hennepin County Board seats in districts 1, 5, 6, and 7 are also up for election.
For more information, call city clerk Elizabeth VanHoose at 612-861-9738; visit sos.state.mn.us; or for more information on becoming a candidate for elected office in Minnesota, visit trimurl.co/hXq135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.