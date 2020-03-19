A number of cancellations due to the COVID-19 virus have been announced by the city of Richfield.
The following is a list of the cancellations as posted for the next few days.
Richfield Winter Farmers Market
Richfield Winter Farmers Market, normally held on select Friday afternoons from 3-6 p.m., at the Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield, has been canceled.
See the city's Facebook page for more details:
https://www.facebook.com/events/504087643734304/
------
Wood Lake Board
The Friends of the Wood Lake Board meeting, originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m., March 19, at the Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, has been canceled.
-----
Friendship City Commission
The Friendship City Commission meeting originally scheduled for 7 p.m., March 19, at the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave S., has been canceled.
-----
Portland Legacy Project kickoff
The Portland Legacy Project kickoff and visioning meeting, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, March 23, at the Richfield Municipal Center, Council Chambers, 6700 Portland Ave., has been canceled.
More about the project: https://www.bloomingtonmn.gov/plan/portland-legacy
-----
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.