A number of cancellations due to the COVID-19 virus have been announced by the city of Richfield.

The following is a list of the cancellations as posted for the next few days.

Richfield Winter Farmers Market

Richfield Winter Farmers Market, normally held on select Friday afternoons from 3-6 p.m., at the Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave., Richfield, has been canceled.

See the city's Facebook page for more details:

https://www.facebook.com/events/504087643734304/

------

Wood Lake Board

The Friends of the Wood Lake Board meeting, originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m., March 19, at the Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, has been canceled.

-----

Friendship City Commission

The Friendship City Commission meeting originally scheduled for 7 p.m., March 19, at the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave S., has been canceled.

-----

Portland Legacy Project kickoff

The Portland Legacy Project kickoff and visioning meeting, originally scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, March 23, at the Richfield Municipal Center, Council Chambers, 6700 Portland Ave., has been canceled.

More about the project: https://www.bloomingtonmn.gov/plan/portland-legacy

-----

