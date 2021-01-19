fireside donation

Billy and Tracy Jenson's Richfield home was destroyed by fire Monday, Dec. 28. The Fireside Foundry Bar & Restaurant in Richfield will be donating all of their profits today, Tuesday, Jan. 19, to the Jensons. 



Fireside Foundry, the restaurant located at 6736 Penn Ave., S., in Richfield, has reopened with indoor dining and on Tuesday, Jan. 19, is donating all of the profits from today to Billy and Tracy Jenson. 

The couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire at their residence in Richfield on Monday morning, Dec. 28.  

According to John O'Connell, the restaurant's general manager, "They are restaurant regulars and Billy is also the sales representative for Denny’s Bakery, which supplies all the bread products to the restaurant."

Fireside has been in business in Richfield since 1959 and O'Connell said that as an important part of the community, the fundraiser was something they were compelled to do. 

“It’s just the right thing to do,” owner Rich Thompson said. “We are a part of this community and even at a time when we’re only allowed takeout, delivery 50% capacity its always important to give back when we are able to.”  

To donate, visit www.firesidefoundry.com, or visit the Go Fund Me page "Tracy and Bill’s House Fire" at www.gofundme.com. Donations will also be accepted in-person at the restaurant.

For more information, call Rich Thompson at 612-816-0889. 

Fireside Foundry is open Monday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

