The family lost their home and vehicles to a Dec. 28 fire
Fireside Foundry, the restaurant located at 6736 Penn Ave., S., in Richfield, has reopened with indoor dining and on Tuesday, Jan. 19, is donating all of the profits from today to Billy and Tracy Jenson.
The couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire at their residence in Richfield on Monday morning, Dec. 28.
According to John O'Connell, the restaurant's general manager, "They are restaurant regulars and Billy is also the sales representative for Denny’s Bakery, which supplies all the bread products to the restaurant."
Fireside has been in business in Richfield since 1959 and O'Connell said that as an important part of the community, the fundraiser was something they were compelled to do.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” owner Rich Thompson said. “We are a part of this community and even at a time when we’re only allowed takeout, delivery 50% capacity its always important to give back when we are able to.”
To donate, visit www.firesidefoundry.com, or visit the Go Fund Me page "Tracy and Bill’s House Fire" at www.gofundme.com. Donations will also be accepted in-person at the restaurant.
For more information, call Rich Thompson at 612-816-0889.
Fireside Foundry is open Monday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.