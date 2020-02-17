Made possible by a $2.6 million 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant
The YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities, a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, along with Richfield Public Schools and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, will celebrate the newly-launched Beacons Network Thursday, Feb. 20.
Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new Richfield Beacons program and hear from YMCA, Richfield Public Schools, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities, and community leaders on the importance of this new Beacons program serving youth and families in the local community.
The celebration will be held at the Richfield Middle School, 7461 Oliver Avenue South, Richfield, beginning at 3:45 p.m. Tours will be offered until 4:15 p.m.
A program announcing the launch of the Beacons Network in Richfield will begin at 4:20 p.m. and is expected to continue until 4:50 p.m.
Snacks and student activities will be offered from 4:50-5:15 p.m.
This new program made possible by a $2.6 million 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the Minnesota Department of Education is expanding after school and summer learning opportunities for Richfield students in grades K-12.
Beacons Centers include Centennial Elementary School, Richfield Middle School and Richfield High School.
During the first year of the three-year grant, the Beacons team is launching a network of partners and engaging youth in program participation.
“Together with the YMCA, longtime Beacons Network partner the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities collaborated with Richfield Public Schools to create opportunities for K-12 youth and close gaps in access to quality programming,” said Jennifer Wright Collins, executive director of the University YMCA and Beacons Network.
“The Y is thrilled to build upon two decades of proven success with the Minneapolis Beacons Network and expand the vision for Beacons to Richfield.”
The Beacons Network is an established and proven collaboration that brings together the nation’s largest youth development organizations: the YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs and a local community and school district.
In Minnesota, the Beacons Network has a 20-year history, serving more than 4,000 youth and 2,000 families in Minneapolis. Measurable results of the program demonstrate improved academic performance, better school attendance, and increased sense of belonging and connection to the community for Beacons students.
The Beacons Network brings together collaborative partners focused on a collective vision of strengthening youth development. For the school’s contribution, Richfield Public Schools provides strong principal leadership, instructional expertise, and dedicated space for after school and summer learning. Community partners bring a high-quality team of diverse staff and Beacons alumni and a strengths-based youth development approach.
Info: Visit www.beaconsmn.org.
