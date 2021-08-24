Because of the rise in the delta variant, city settles on drive-thru option
According to a study by CBS News, the average parents of K-12 students will spend approximately $848 per household on school supplies for the upcoming school year.
No matter a household’s income, that is a significant expense.
To help lessen the school supply burden, the Richfield Police Department is bringing back its back-to-school event on Sunday, Aug. 29.
The city’s inaugural back-to-school event took place in 2019, with more than 2,500 residents from across the Twin Cities metro attending. The Police Department and its partners promoted the diversity of the community and gave away schools supplies such as pencils, pens, notebooks and backpacks.
Dozens of resource providers were also on hand to provide information on everything from food to housing to mental health assistance.
As with most gatherings in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the many necessary safety protocols required that the back-to-school event be canceled.
Again, the pandemic had upended the months of planning that public safety organizers have put into this year’s event. With COVID-19 cases rising in Minnesota because of the delta variant, planners decided it is in everyone’s best interest to amend the original event.
“It is the mission of the Richfield Police Department to protect and serve our residents and we would not be doing our job if we organized an event that could lead to increased community transmission of the coronavirus,” Richfield Police Lt. Joe Griffin said. “So, in the past couple of days we have reorganized everything to make it a drive-thru event.”
All of the same aspects that made the original event so popular will once again be the driving force for attendees. School supplies, community resources and free ice cream will all be available.
The event will take place 5-8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, in the Richfield Ice Arena parking lot located at 636 East 66th St.
“Back-to-school is supposed to be a fun time for students, but it can tax some families’ budgets,” said Patricia A. Eibon, Richfield Police community liaison and event organizer. “We created this event to make sure that getting school supplies is not a stressful experience and that all of our students in Richfield have what they need when the bell rings.”
Another important component of this year’s event will be the available community resources.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and just like it has been over the past 18 months some people are struggling,” remarked Police Chief Jay Henthorne.
“We will have a wide-array of more than 30 vendors that will be providing information about everything from employment assistance to mental health resources to senior care.”
Despite the change in format, the spirit and purpose of the event remain the same.
“We did not know how many organizations would want to participate after a year layoff from the original event and the quick pivot we made to the drive-thru format,” Eibon said. “But, like every event we throw, the community and its organizations showed their overwhelming support for our students.”
- Courtesy of the city of Richfield Communications Department
