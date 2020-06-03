Residents encouraged to provide public comment
Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Richfield has announced meetings that have been canceled and those that are being held virtually in June.
The following meetings have been canceled:
• June 15 – Advisory Board of Health, 6 p.m.
Additionally, the following meetings will be held via WebEx (video conference):
• June 4 – Arts Commission, 7 p.m.
• June 9 – City Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
• June 10 – Transportation Commission, 7 p.m. (moved from June 3)
• June 15 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority Meeting, 7 p.m.
• June 15 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m.
• June 16 – Community Services Commission, 7 p.m.
• June 18 – Friendship City Commission, 7 p.m.
• June 22 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
• June 23 – City Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
• June 25 – Sustainability Commission, 7 p.m.
City council meetings will be live streaming on Channel 16 and available for replay on the city’s website, richfieldmn.gov.
To provide a public comment for the city council open forum, please submit comments prior to the meeting by contacting Kelly Wynn at kwynn@richfieldmn.gov (subject line - “City Council Open Forum”), or call 612-861-9711. Provide your full name, address and comment.
To participate live during a city council public hearing at the council meeting, call 612-861-0651. As you call in, a moderator will ask your name, address and which agenda item you would like to provide comment or testimony.
Provide the item name listed on the agenda. You will be placed on hold and your line muted until it is your turn to comment or testify. The moderator will notify you as you are transferred to the live meeting. If you do not wish to speak live at the meeting, you may leave a voicemail prior to 2 p.m. the day of the meeting at 612-861-9711, or email kwynn@richfieldmn.gov (subject line: “City Council Public Hearing”).
For more information, contact the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.
– Courtesy of the city of Richfield’s communication department
