The Richfield City Council recently approved the adoption of organized garbage collection, and details of how the program will work when it starts in October are becoming clear.
To that end, city staff and contracted garbage haulers have been finalizing those details. Through those discussions, the city has identified which companies will be servicing specific zones around Richfield:
• The north width of the entire city (approximately one quarter of the households), from roughly Highway 62 to 66th Street, will be served by Waste Management.
• The middle band of the city (another quarter of the households), from approximately 66th Street to 70th Street, will be serviced by Aspen.
• The remainder of the city, from 70th Street south to Interstate 494, will be served by Republic.
A few small areas fall outside of these designated hauler zones, so residents should review the zone map to determine who their hauler will be when the program begins.
The map may be viewed online at richfieldmn.gov/garbagemap.
Due to the addition of more than 700 new households to the program, some residents will see their service day change. Residents are encouraged to review the trash collection map online, which indicates haulers and scheduled pick-up days for the new system. These maps will also be mailed to residents in the coming week.
The majority of residents will see their garbage bills decrease under the new organized garbage collection program. Those who want to save even more money on their bills or those who rarely fill their bins may consider changing garbage cart size. New trash cart size requests must be made to the resident’s new garbage hauler no later than Sept. 1 to receive the new cart the week of Oct. 4.
Similar to reducing a cart size, another cost-savings strategy for residents who do not produce much weekly garbage is to choose an every-other-week garbage pick-up schedule.
Additionally, organized garbage collection will see curbside organics recycling services come to the city for the first time. Residents interested in signing up for the new service can do so online at richfieldmn.gov/organicssignup or over the phone by calling 612-861-9188.
Forms are available online for requesting walk-up service, assistance in transporting carts to the curb for haulers, or program exemption.
Visit richfieldmn.gov/organizedcollection. If a resident does not have internet access and needs the forms printed and mailed to them, they should call 612-861-9188.
Soon, the city will be sending a mailing to residents with all the information about the organized collection program. It will include maps for the specific hauler zones, assigned service days of the week and information on how residents can change their cart sizes.
- Contributed by the Richfield Communications Department
