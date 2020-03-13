Facilities, events, and meeting changes announced
Richfield, like all Minnesota cities, takes the COVID-19 pandemic, better known as coronavirus, extremely seriously and is proactively working to minimize public health risk.
As of March 13, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced that there are 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, including at least one in Hennepin County. Richfield staff and Bloomington Public Health, which provides public health services to Richfield residents, have been in regular contact with MDH for weeks to monitor the evolution of COVID-19 and receive guidance on how to respond to the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most patients with confirmed coronavirus disease have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Some patients have had other symptoms including muscle aches, headaches, sore throat and diarrhea. Health officials have also identified that seniors and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk to contract COVID-19, who should take action to reduce the risk of getting sick by staying home, limiting non-essential air travel and avoiding crowds.
As Gov. Walz said in a news conference, “Minnesota’s health system is equipped to deal with COVID-19, but we all need to work together to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Facility and event changes
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, and to adhere to the MDH’s recommendation to canceling large gatherings of 250 or more people and gatherings of 10 or more people who are part of a high-risk population, the city of Richfield will close specific recreation facilities and cancel or postpone events starting Saturday, March 14, through at least March 28.
The following facilities and programming will be affected:
• Richfield Ice Arena (closed to the public)
• Wood Lake Nature Center (programming suspended, center will remain open to the public)
• Richfield Community Center (closed to the public)
• Winter Farmers Market (March 20 event is canceled)
• Minnesota Magicians (no games until further notice)
• Senior Dining (meals will be available for pickup)
• Red Carpet Follies Saint Paul FSC Spring Ice Show (March 20-21 event is canceled)
All Recreation Services Department activities, classes and events have been canceled or postponed.
If you registered for an event, activity or class scheduled before March 28, more specific information will be communicated soon from programmers.
Public meeting changes
We will also evaluate our public meeting schedule, whether it is city council, housing and redevelopment authority (HRA) or commission meetings, on a weekly basis.
In general, we will reschedule meetings where we feel we cannot adhere to MDH’s social distancing guidelines. We may postpone other meetings due to the lack of time sensitive agenda items.
Currently, the public meetings that have been canceled due to these enhanced public health precautions include:
• Concurrent City Council, HRA and Planning Commission Work Session (March 16)
• Community Services Commission (March 17)
• Friendship City Commission (March 19)
It is important to remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is a fluid situation, with health recommendations and guidance changing on a regular basis, so we will evaluate the city’s postponements, cancellations and closing on a weekly basis.
Prevention
To prevent the spread illness, residents should:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dry.
More information
For more information regarding what you can do and the steps being taken to mitigate COVID-19, visit:
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) webpage
• The Minnesota Department of Health’s Strategies to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota webpage
• Residents can also contact the MDH’s coronavirus hotline by calling 651-201-3920.
- Courtesy of the Richfield Communications Department
