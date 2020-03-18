Richfield residents,
During the COVID-19 pandemic, resident health and safety are our top priority. City staff are working around the clock, collaborating with our schools, other communities, the state, health officials, community organizations and countless other partners to protect everyone’s safety and minimize public health risk.
On Monday, the mayor issued a declaration of local emergency, which is scheduled to be extended on Wednesday, March 18, by the rest of the city council. By declaring a local state of emergency, Richfield is enabled to take additional legal, operational and recovery measures that may be needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The declaration also activates the city’s emergency management and response plan.
Many residents want to know what they can do to help their neighbors during this public health crisis.
First and foremost, stay informed and strictly follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to be proactive in minimizing the public health risk.
It is important that we come together as a community to help one another, including providing additional support and attention to our most vulnerable neighbors. This means checking with your neighbors, particularly our seniors and those with health conditions or compromised health. Help ensure they are informed, supported and have basic necessities. Consider offering to pick up groceries and other basic needs and leaving them at your neighbor’s doorstep. Call just to say “hi.” Check-in and help reduce their feeling of social isolation. These actions will aid in flattening the curve and minimize risk.
For those interested in donating time, money and supplies, we ask you to consider giving to community-based organizations serving vulnerable individuals who are being impacted by COVID-19. Local organizations serving Richfield residents include:
- Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People (VEAP)
- Meals on Wheels
- Loaves and Fishes
- The Sheridan Story
- Your local faith and social communities such as your church, masjid, or groups like the Richfield Rotary
We thank every individual and organization who is working tirelessly to protect the health, safety and well-being of our city, state and nation. Specifically, we would like to thank our city’s first responders, front-line staff, public health and healthcare workers for their bravery and leadership in protecting residents. We thank our schools, neighboring cities and regional organizations working alongside us and collaborating across boundaries to collectively tackle the coronavirus crisis.
Lastly, we want every resident to know that your mayor and city council members are here for you, accessible and ready to respond to your concerns and questions, and support you as we navigate this pandemic together.
We will continue to communicate with you as more information becomes available. You can also check the city’s recently created COVID-19 webpage for the latest municipal information about the ever-fluid situation.
Take care of yourself and one another,
Maria Regan Gonzalez
Mayor of Richfield
612-500-3862
mregan@richfieldmn.gov
Mary Supple
At-Large Council Member
612-866-8829 or 612-281-7482
msupple@richfieldmn.gov
Simon Trautmann
Council Member Ward 1
612-205-6822
strautmann@richfieldmn.gov
Edwina Garcia
Council Member Ward 2
612-861-6140
egarcia@richfieldmn.gov
Ben Whalen
Council Member Ward 3
612-361-1563
bwhalen@richfieldmn.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.