Three new firefighters recently joined the Richfield Fire Department – Tracie Bohlsen, Colin O’Brien and Cesar Garcia.
“The future of the fire services profession is so bright in Richfield, and greater Minnesota in general,” Fire Chief Mike Dobesh said. “Recruits like Tracie, Colin and Cesar bring so many great attributes and experiences to the field, residents can feel confident knowing that their emergency medical and fire response needs will be met.”
The recruits started with the department on Feb. 28 and will spend the first two weeks of their employment completing an orientation that includes a variety of trainings.
Bohlsen comes to the RFD from the Eden Prairie Fire Department, where she was a paid on-call firefighter. She has worked in the fire service for two years.
“I joined the fire service because I like helping people,” said Bohlsen.
O’Brien has worked in the fire service for three years. He traveled the farthest to join the RFD; most recently, he was a member of the Adelphia Fire Company in Adelphia, New Jersey. Even though he has been a Minnesotan for less than a month, he already has great things to say about the state.
“I have been struck with how friendly and outgoing people are in Minnesota,” O’Brien said. “No matter where I am, people who I have never met will strike up a conversation with me. Minnesota already feels like home.”
Garcia hails from the Plymouth Fire Department. He has worked in the fire service for two and a half years.
“I became interested in joining the Richfield Fire Department because of its proud tradition and positive culture,” explained Garcia. “Most firefighters retire after serving 20 years. When you see firefighters deciding to stay on for 25, 30 or even 35 years, you know the department is special.”
