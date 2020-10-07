A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the investigation of a November 2019 murder in Bloomington.
Warsame Hassan, 21, of Minneapolis was murdered following an argument during a large gathering at 8545 Penn Ave. on Nov. 3, 2019. A 21-year-old Eagan man was also shot, but his injuries were not life threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Callers may remain anonymous.
Info: tr.im/2019reward
