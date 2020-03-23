The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of the people responsible for a recent robbery at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
At 4:30 a.m. March 6, two people robbed the Cub Foods in Edina. The two males approached the cashier to purchase merchandise. When they were unable to pay for the items, they grabbed the merchandise and ran. An employee attempted to stop the men and was struck in the face. The suspects fled to a blue four-door sedan.
Both suspects were described as being around 5-foot-10 and between 160 and 170 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or suspects is urged to contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600, any time of day. The caller’s identity may remain confidential. The Edina Crime Prevention Fund is the sole judge of any point of contention regarding the reward, and any decision on any issue connected with the reward is final.
For more information, call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1610.
