Come strut your secondhand stuff at this year’s Community Clothing Swap on April 20 as a volunteer, model, educator or shopper. There will be a first-of-its-kind Reuse Fashion Show during the swap.
The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at Braemar Arena’s Backyard Rink, 7501 Ikola Way. It is a free event and is open to everyone, including non-residents. Participants are encouraged to bring clothing to swap with other people, but no donation is required to shop and all clothing is free to take home. Any leftover clothing will be donated.
In addition to clothing items being swapped, The Pinky Swear Foundation has partnered with GotSneakers and the Community Clothing Swap to host a sneaker drive. Bring used sneakers along with any clothing donations.
“Throwing away unwanted clothing is not good enough anymore. We want everyone in our community involved in reuse and actively engaged in conversations about textiles and our planet. Clothes and fashion and trading and youth engagement, they all get wrapped up into this event,” said Twila Singh, organics recycling coordinator for the city of Edina. “It’s a place to connect with like-minded individuals and make a tangible impact in our community.”
To make the event a success, many volunteers and partners are needed, a press release said. Duties include setting up the event, accepting donations, weighing bags, counting attendance and cleaning up after. Accompanied minors, teams and groups are all welcome. If interested, fill out the volunteer form at bit.ly/3YPp3HX.
Adult models are also encouraged to participate in the Reuse Fashion Show that will take place during the clothing swap from 6-7 p.m. The city aims to showcase secondhand and original designs, and models are encouraged to bring their own clothing or thrifted outfit to wear. Outfits can also be provided for models if needed. No experience is necessary, and all ages and abilities are welcome. Sign-up can be completed through the volunteer form by selecting the “fashion show” shift from 5-8 p.m.
Community partners involved in reuse and waste reduction are encouraged to reserve a table spot at the event to share resources and information, or create an interactive booth to educate the public. Table spots are free and special equipment and power can be requested. To reserve a spot, fill out a form at bit.ly/3lDf366.
The sign up deadline for volunteering, modeling or reserving a table is April 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.