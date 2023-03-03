Come strut your secondhand stuff at this year’s Community Clothing Swap on April 20 as a volunteer, model, educator or shopper. There will be a first-of-its-kind Reuse Fashion Show during the swap.

The event will take place from 4-8 p.m. at Braemar Arena’s Backyard Rink, 7501 Ikola Way. It is a free event and is open to everyone, including non-residents. Participants are encouraged to bring clothing to swap with other people, but no donation is required to shop and all clothing is free to take home. Any leftover clothing will be donated.

