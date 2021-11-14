Retired educators are invited to a Bloomington luncheon next month.
The luncheon is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Minnesota Valley Country Club, 6300 Auto Club Road.
The luncheon features a chicken breast sandwich, fruit and a beverage. The cost is $18. Advance payment should be sent to Jan Weaver, 8625 Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN 55437.
Info: 612-889-6548 (Jan)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.