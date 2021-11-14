Retired educators are invited to a Bloomington luncheon next month.

The luncheon is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Minnesota Valley Country Club, 6300 Auto Club Road.

The luncheon features a chicken breast sandwich, fruit and a beverage. The cost is $18. Advance payment should be sent to Jan Weaver, 8625 Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN 55437.

Info: 612-889-6548 (Jan)

