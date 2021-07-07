The Richfield Retired Educators Association awarded four $1,500 scholarships in April recognizing Richfield High School students for their achievement the past four years.
Many factors were considered in the selection of the recipients, including grade point average, class rank, co-curricular activities, honors, leadership, community service and the number of advanced courses taken. All four recipients had an A average.
The four students receiving the Retired Educators Association scholarships are Natalie Hanson, Abigail Kleist, Andy Soto-Moreno and Fametta Zubah.
Hanson plans to attend the University of Colorado-Boulder and major in environmental engineering.
Accomplishments: Stillman Global Scholarship for a volunteer trip to Kenya; Borlaug Scholar; Rose Rees Peace Award; four-sport athlete – tennis (grades 8-12), Nordic skiing (7-12), track and field (9, 10 and 12) and cross country (10-12); Superior rating in band (9), Excellent rating in band (10); All-Conference Honorable Mention – tennis (11), All-Conference – tennis (12); All-Conference Honorable Mention – Nordic skiing (12); varsity athletic letters in tennis, Nordic skiing, track and field and cross country; president of the Richfield Green Team (11, 12), raising awareness about climate change and promoting sustainability at Richfield High School; National Honor Society.
Kleist is undecided on where she will attend school, but will major in engineering.
Accomplishments: Three-sport athlete – soccer (8-12), gymnastics (9-12) and track & field (9-12); soccer captain (11, 12); All Conference – soccer (11, 12), All Conference Honorable Mention – soccer (10); Gymnastics captain (10, 11, 12); 12 varsity athletic letters; Concert Band (9-12); Jazz Band (9-12); Marching Band (6-12); private lessons (6-12); Band Council president (11, 12); Concert Band section leader (11, 12); Superior rating – large group (9, 10, 11), Superior rating – jazz combo (11), superior rating – solo (10, 11); four varsity band letters; Girl Scouts (13 years); Girl Scout Gold Award in progress.
Andy Soto-Moreno is planning to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and major in political science.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society; President of National Honor Society (12); Three-sport athlete – Nordic skiing (7-10), cross country (9-12) and track & field (11, 12); 10 athletic letters; All Conference runner; top 10 cross country (12); 1st chair alto sax in band (9, 10); Superior rating band ensemble (9, 10); Richfield Advisory Board of Health secretary; Richfield Community Service Commission; American Birkebinder skier; Associate of Arts diploma from Normandale Community College; small-business owner as a jewelry maker.
Fametta Zubah is attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and will major in biology or kinesiology.
Accomplishments: National Honor Society; three-sport athlete – tennis (10-12), basketball (8-12) and track & field (9-12); basketball captain (10-12); varsity letters in tennis, basketball and track and field; Safe and Supportive Schools Committee (10-12); teacher assistant at Richfield High School contributing over 70 hours; Homecoming queen; small-business owner making body products.
The members of the scholarship committee – Sandy Belkengren, Joyce Camp, Eloyce McGillivary, Kay Pickett and Estee Stene Krueger, scholarship coordinator – stated in a release that the recipients of the 2021 Richfield Retired Educators Association scholarship are truly admirable for their academic achievement, their commitment to their education, their example as role models and mentors to other students, their leadership and their involvement in co-curricular activities.
