The Richfield Retired Educators Association awarded six $1,500 scholarships in April to Richfield High School students.

The association awarded scholarships to Helen Grote, Maren Jensen, Ryan Kelleher, Liv Loftsgaarden, Mari Rummel and Rodrigo Tablas Aguilar.

