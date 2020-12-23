A task force is asking residents to weigh in on future funding of street reconstruction in Edina.
The city of Edina’s utility fund covers the cost of curb and gutter and other utility improvements in a neighborhood roadway reconstruction project. Residents are currently assessed 100 percent of the cost of street reconstruction. Recent estimates for special assessments in neighborhoods with larger lots have climbed to more than $30,000, a figure City Council members are not comfortable with, according to a city press release.
The City Council delayed a project in the Prospect Knolls Neighborhood late last year until after a task force appointed by the City Manager could study the funding issue and make recommendations.
The City Manager’s Street Funding Task Force, which has now been meeting for eight months, worked to find sustainable solutions viewed as equitable while maintaining roadways to the current standard. The group believes a change is necessary and has developed two possible recommendations:
• Option one: Half of the street reconstruction paid for by special assessments and the other half paid with municipal taxes
• Option two: All of the street reconstruction paid for with municipal taxes
The council might approve one of the options or continue the current special assessment policy. If the City Council approves a change, the Task Force recommends the preferred option be phased in over a period of 16 years. The Task Force also recommends that the cost of any “subcuts” be removed from special assessments in the first of the transition period to make the special assessments more equitable.
Before the City Council takes action on any recommendations, which have municipal tax impacts, the Task Force urges residents to review and comment on the proposals. Comments are being collected at bettertogetheredina.org through Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Learn more about the recommendations of the City Manager’s Street Funding Task Force and make comments at bettertogetheredina.org.
