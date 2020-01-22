By Rachel Anderson
Contributing Writer
Most people know The Waters on 50th as a senior living community, but over the past four years, Kathleen Novak has also found it to be something of a storytelling mecca. “Here are personal histories woven into the history of our country, all told with wisdom and humor,” she said.
The accomplished poet and writer, whose father lived at the community from 2014 to 2017, has been leading the community’s writing group since Feb. 2016. With her help, the group is about to release its third published book.
“Distinctly I Remember: More Stories We Love to Tell,” by The Writers Group at The Waters on 50th, features the work of eight residents, ranging in age from 80 to 95. The book will officially release on Sat., Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. during a launch party at the Waters on 50th, located at 3500 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410. The event will take place around the fireplace in the Great Room, and feature readings by several of the authors, followed by signings.
Novak served as both the writing coach and editor of the 40-page book, which is divided into three sections: essays people have written about home, essays about love and courage, and original stories ranging from funny anecdotes to serious reflections. “Our group demonstrates how stories bring people together, transform a difficult time and connect the present to the past as though the years had never gone by,” Novak said.
Most of the authors of “Distinctly I Remember” also have stories in the first two books published by the group: “Cardboard in Our Shoes” and “You Should Have Been There.”
At the request of The Waters, this article was revised after it was initially posted.
