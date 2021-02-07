An attorney defending a restaurant owner who defied the governor’s shutdown order during the pandemic will speak at this week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.
Nathan Hansen, who is defending the owner of Havens Garden Restaurant in Lynd, Minnesota, against the state, will speak during the first hour of the meeting.
Kevin Roche, former general counsel of United Health and author of the healthy-skeptic.com blog about the health care industry, will provide an assessment of the country’s management of the pandemic, including a critique of Gov. Tim Walz’ mandates.
Jake Duesenberg of Minnesota-based Action 4 Liberty will speak about the politics of the pandemic.
The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. No food or beverages will be served or permitted during the meeting. Masks are required for all attendees.
Info: republicanseniorsmn.com
