NAMI Minnesota, the state’s chapter for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, presented Edina-area Rep. Heather Edelson, of District 49A, with a Legislator of the Year Award at its annual conference, held online Nov. 13.
An Edina psychologist, Karla Weber, was also presented with an award at the conference: a Professional of the Year Award.
Legislator of the Year
The Legislator of the Year Award recognizes a legislator who has been an outspoken advocate for children and adults with mental illness and their families.
“Representative Edelson was the house author for NAMI’s sober home bill. She has shown exceptional interest in changing our juvenile justice system to recognize the developing brain in youth and ensuring humane treatment,” NAMI Minnesota Boardmember Michael Trangle said in a news release. “She recognized the impact of distance learning and the pandemic on students in special education and worked to ensure that these students and their families would receive additional supports.”
He added, “NAMI appreciates that she is always willing to help our efforts behind the scenes, making sure when we aren’t in the room that other legislators understand what we need to do to truly build our mental health system. Thank you Representative Edelson for your advocacy.”
Professional of the Year
The Professional of the Year award recognizes a professional or staff person who provides high-quality services, exemplifies best practices and demonstrates commitment to and leadership in the field of mental health.
“People who know and work with Karla at the American Indian Family Center mention her compassion, and her commitment to providing culturally informed treatment,” NAMI Minnesota Board Officer Mariah C. Owens said in a news release. “We thank Karla for her incredible work.”
Weber is a psychologist and a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. She is considered a healing generations therapist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.