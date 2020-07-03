The city of Edina is offering “reimagined” recreation activities this summer to welcome residents back to local parks and recreation after closures related to COVID-19.
Revised group gathering guidelines and public health guidance has allowed Edina parks and recreation staff to review previously planned summer offerings and reimagine them in ways that align with current executive orders from Gov. Tim Walz. To encourage the health and safety of participants and staff, changes to these activities will include social distancing, lower participation numbers and increased disinfection.
Activities being offered this summer include Fitness in the Parks (adults, family and youth), KidCreate Art Classes, Revolutionary Sports (baseball, softball and tennis), Skyhawks Sports Camps (flag Football, cheerleading, multi-sport, soccer and mini-hawks), Soccer Shots and tennis lessons.
Registration is now open at EdinaParks.com and programs will begin in July.
For those not quite ready for in-person programs, the Parks and Recreation Department continues to offer RECtivity Boxes, an at-home activity box delivered to keep children engaged and creating. Residents can bring the excitement into their home by choosing from different box themes like “Field Day” and “Music in the Making.” Pick out a box and order online at EdinaMN.gov/RECtivity.
To view a complete list of current recreation activities and postponed events, visit EdinaParks.com.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov, sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra, or text programs or Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
