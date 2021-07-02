Registration is open for National Night Out parties in Bloomington.
National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 3. Members of Bloomington’s police and fire departments visit many of the neighborhood parties each year during National Night Out, which is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods a safer, better place to live.
Visits are scheduled from 6-8 p.m., and Bloomington will hold a chalk art contest in conjunction with National Night Out. Prizes will be awarded for artistic creations judged to be the best overall, most creative or most representative of National Night Out.
Registered parties receive a packet to assist in promoting the party. The registration deadline is July 20.
Contest details, registration forms and other information is available online at blm.mn/nno.
