Online registration for fall and winter parks and recreation activities began Aug. 19 at Edinamn.maxgalaxy.net for Edina residents. Registration for those who live outside Edina begins noon Wednesday, Aug. 26.
View activities and register at Edinamn.maxgalaxy.net.
Those in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply for the Connect Card or Edina Give and Go programs; see the “Scholarships” page at EdinaParks.com.
Activities at Closed Facilities
Details are still being worked out to offer drop-in classes, events and rentals at recreation facilities that remain closed to the general public, including the Edina Art Center, Edinborough Park, Braemar Field and Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park. The city hopes to add programs at these facilities later this fall and winter. Sign up for email updates by selecting the recreation facility at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra.
In-person programs at the Edina Senior Center will not be offered through 2020. Hennepin County has begun a heating, air conditioning and roof replacement project to the building shared by the Edina Library and the Edina Senior Center. It is anticipated that the building will remain closed for the work.
Please call 952-826-0367 the Parks & Recreation Department with questions.
